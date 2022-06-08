Free admission to Vermont State Parks this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Admission to all of Vermont’s state parks and historic sites is free during Vermont Days this weekend.

According to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, that’s 55 state parks and six state-owned historic sites.

They’re free this Saturday and Sunday.

New this year, the parks will be offering a free ride from Rutland to Bomoseen State Park. Round-trip bus service is running both days.

