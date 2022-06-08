Advertisement

Free admission to Vermont State Parks this weekend

Admission to all of Vermont's state parks and historic sites is free during Vermont Days this...
Admission to all of Vermont’s state parks and historic sites is free during Vermont Days this weekend. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Admission to all of Vermont’s state parks and historic sites is free during Vermont Days this weekend.

According to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, that’s 55 state parks and six state-owned historic sites.

They’re free this Saturday and Sunday.

New this year, the parks will be offering a free ride from Rutland to Bomoseen State Park. Round-trip bus service is running both days.

Click here for more information.

