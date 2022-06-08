Advertisement

Gov. Scott vetoes bill that would create safe injection sites

Gov. Phil Scott-File photo
Gov. Phil Scott-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has added another veto to his record number.

Scott sent back H.728 without his signature, marking his eleventh veto.

Scott says the act would create one or more overdose prevention sites, also known as safe injection sites.

“From my standpoint, it seems counterintuitive to divert resources from proven harm reduction strategies to plan injection sites without clear data on the effectiveness of this approach,” Scott, R-Vermont, said in a statement.

He says the data that does exist deals with large cities, so it wouldn’t apply to the majority of Vermont.

