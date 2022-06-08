H.S. Semifinals for Tuesday, June 7th
Scores and highlights from aorund the state
BASEBALL
D-I Semifinals
#4 Essex 3, #1 CVU 1
#3 Brattleboro 2, #7 Burlington 1
D-II Semifinals
#1 Spaulding 4, #5 U-32 2
#2 Lyndon 5, #6 Hartford 1
D-III Semifinals
#1 Hazen 9, #4 Thetford 3
#3 Peoples 6, #2 Bellows Falls 0
D-IV Baseball Semifinals
#1 Blue Mountain 14, #4 Rivendell 0
#2 White River Valley 5, #3 Arlington 4
SOFTBALL
D-I Semifinals
#1 BFA - St. Albans 14, #5 Essex 3
#2 South Burlington 6, #6 St. Johnsbury 5
D-II Semifinals
#1 Lyndon 15, #5 Middlebury 5
#3 Enosburg 7, #2 Mt. Abe 4
D-III Semifinals
#1 Oxbow 10, #5 Lake Region 2
#2 Vergennes 26, #6 Green Mountain 2
D-IV Semifinals
#4 West Rutland 7, #1 Proctor 6
#6 Richford 14, #2 Danville 9
BOYS LACROSSE
D-II Semifinals
#1 Rice 15, #4 Colchester 9
#2 Hartford 14, #3 Harwood 4
GIRLS LACROSSE
D-I Semifinals
#1 BFA - St. Albans 13, #4 CVU 12
#3 Burr and Burton 15, #2 South Burlington 6
BOYS TENNIS
Semifinals
#1 Burlington 6, #5 Stowe 1
#2 St. Johnsbury 6, #3 Middlebury 1
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Semifinal
#1 St. Johnsbury 14, #5 CVU 7
