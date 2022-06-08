Advertisement

H.S. Semifinals for Tuesday, June 7th

Scores and highlights from aorund the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BASEBALL

D-I Semifinals

#4 Essex 3, #1 CVU 1

#3 Brattleboro 2, #7 Burlington 1

D-II Semifinals

#1 Spaulding 4, #5 U-32 2

#2 Lyndon 5, #6 Hartford 1

D-III Semifinals

#1 Hazen 9, #4 Thetford 3

#3 Peoples 6, #2 Bellows Falls 0

D-IV Baseball Semifinals

#1 Blue Mountain 14, #4 Rivendell 0

#2 White River Valley 5, #3 Arlington 4

SOFTBALL

D-I Semifinals

#1 BFA - St. Albans 14, #5 Essex 3

#2 South Burlington 6, #6 St. Johnsbury 5

D-II Semifinals

#1 Lyndon 15, #5 Middlebury 5

#3 Enosburg 7, #2 Mt. Abe 4

D-III Semifinals

#1 Oxbow 10, #5 Lake Region 2

#2 Vergennes 26, #6 Green Mountain 2

D-IV Semifinals

#4 West Rutland 7, #1 Proctor 6

#6 Richford 14, #2 Danville 9

BOYS LACROSSE

D-II Semifinals

#1 Rice 15, #4 Colchester 9

#2 Hartford 14, #3 Harwood 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

D-I Semifinals

#1 BFA - St. Albans 13, #4 CVU 12

#3 Burr and Burton 15, #2 South Burlington 6

BOYS TENNIS

Semifinals

#1 Burlington 6, #5 Stowe 1

#2 St. Johnsbury 6, #3 Middlebury 1

GIRLS ULTIMATE

Semifinal

#1 St. Johnsbury 14, #5 CVU 7

