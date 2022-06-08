Advertisement

Investigations, suspensions over NH hospital’s missing fentanyl

File photo
File photo(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — More than seven gallons of fentanyl solution have been reported missing over several months at a New Hampshire medical center, prompting an investigation by state officials and the license suspensions of several staffers.

The New Hampshire Board of Pharmacy will consider whether to suspend or revoke Cheshire Medical Center’s pharmacy permit on June 29.

The state has suspended the licenses of several staffers at the Keene hospital, including the chief nursing officer. It said some of the fentanyl was allegedly stolen by a nurse who admitted to taking bags of the drug from October through January. She signed an agreement not to practice in February.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat patients with chronic severe pain or severe pain following surgery.

“Cheshire Medical Center continues to work closely with government agencies on the ongoing investigation of this matter, even as we revise and refine our policies and protocols regarding the secure handling of pharmaceuticals,” the medical center said in a statement.

The Drug Enforcement Administration also said it is conducting an investigation.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

George Goins
Manhunt underway for Johnson shooting suspect
File photo
Burlington ferry service unlikely to return in ‘near future’
A Richford man is in serious condition after crashing his motorcycle on Route 78 in Swanton.
Richford man hospitalized following motorcycle crash
File photo
Man found dead on Springfield roadside
Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a crime spree that...
Can you help police identify suspect in crime spree?

Latest News

Admission to all of Vermont’s state parks and historic sites is free during Vermont Days this...
Free admission to Vermont State Parks this weekend
Richmond needle boxes
Needle drop boxes find success in Richmond
Police are looking for a man they say stole two carts full of groceries from the same Shaw’s,...
Police search for man who stole groceries from Shaw’s twice
Needle boxes are up in the town of Richmond to keep the streets clean and people safe.
Richmond boxes take pounds of needles off the streets