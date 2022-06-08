Advertisement

NH highway marker celebrates tale of a 3-year-old and a bear

New Hampshire’s newest historical highway marker recounts a generations-old tale of a...
New Hampshire’s newest historical highway marker recounts a generations-old tale of a 3-year-old girl who became lost in the woods and was guarded by a bear. - File photo(pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s newest historical highway marker recounts a generations-old tale of a 3-year-old girl who became lost in the woods and was guarded by a bear.

The marker in Warren pays tribute to “Sarah Whitcher’s Story” by Elizabeth Yates.

The marker reads that Whitcher became lost in the woods in June 1783 while gathering flowers. During a four-day search, her footprints were found near a brook alongside bear prints.

“A local man joined the search after dreaming three times that ‘Sarah would be found under a pine bough near Berry Brook guarded by a bear,’” the marker says. “His dream proved to be true: Sarah was found as he stated and she told her rescuers that ‘A great black dog had kept her each night.’”

The marker, the 275th in New Hampshire’s Historical Highway Marker program, is the result of a request by Holly Christensen’s class of first- and second-grade students at Dublin Christian Academy.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

George Goins
Manhunt underway for Johnson shooting suspect
File photo
Burlington ferry service unlikely to return in ‘near future’
Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a crime spree that...
Can you help police identify suspect in crime spree?
Police release name of victim in Springfield homicide
Springfield residents on edge following fatal shooting
A Richford man is in serious condition after crashing his motorcycle on Route 78 in Swanton.
Richford man hospitalized following motorcycle crash

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott-File photo
Gov. Scott vetoes bill that would create safe injection sites
drugs
Gov. Scott vetoes bill that would create safe injection sites
Tensions are high in Saxtons River after several residents and animals were recently attacked...
Potentially rabid fox menaces Saxtons River
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage