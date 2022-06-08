Police capture Johnson shooting suspect

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have captured a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Johnson.

George Goins, 64, of Johnson, was arrested at a South Burlington hotel on Wednesday.

Investigators say Goins shot a 26-year-old man at the apartment complex where they both live on Railroad Street in Johnson.

The victim, whose name the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department did not release, was shot in the neck. He’s hospitalized in Burlington and is expected to survive.

It’s still not clear why Goins allegedly fired the shots but investigators said there was an altercation between the men.

Goins is being charged with attempted murder.

