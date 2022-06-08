Advertisement

Police investigating assault on Dartmouth student

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, NH. (WCAX) - A Dartmouth student sustained serious injuries, including a fractured jaw from a reported assault.

Hanover Police say it happened during the overnight hours of May 27th - 28th. They say the victim is a 20 year-old student, who is also part of the Phi Delta Alpha Fraternity at 5 Webster Avenue.

Police say the victim was attacked somewhere on Webster Avenue and the trail head going down to the river.

Nobody has been arrested at this time - as the investigation is still ongoing.

