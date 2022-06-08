Advertisement

Police search for man who stole groceries from Shaw’s twice

Police are looking for a man they say stole two carts full of groceries from the same Shaw’s, two different times.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a man who they say stole two carts full of groceries from the same Shaw’s, two different times.

Vermont State Police say the first theft happened May 8 at the Shaw’s on Route 5 in Derby.

Store employees followed the man, and he reportedly left in a gray Mazda CX-7.

Then on May 20, police say he did it again.

It’s estimated he got away with about $950 worth of merchandise.

If you recognize him, the police want to hear from you. Call the barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

