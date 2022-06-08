Police search for man who stole groceries from Shaw’s twice
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a man who they say stole two carts full of groceries from the same Shaw’s, two different times.
Vermont State Police say the first theft happened May 8 at the Shaw’s on Route 5 in Derby.
Store employees followed the man, and he reportedly left in a gray Mazda CX-7.
Then on May 20, police say he did it again.
It’s estimated he got away with about $950 worth of merchandise.
If you recognize him, the police want to hear from you. Call the barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.
