Potentially rabid fox menaces Saxtons River

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Tensions are high in Saxtons River after several residents and animals were attacked this week by a possibly rabid gray fox that remains at large.

Officials say reports first came in after the fox chased an adult and some children in the backyard of a home. When game wardens responded, the animal was gone. The fox was later found to have attacked a cat and chased a dog in the same neighborhood. Another person was attacked on Monday. Despite several reports of sightings, Vermont Fish & Wildlife has been unable to find the animal.

In each of the reports, callers described abnormal behavior for a healthy gray fox, leading game wardens to believe that it may be rabid.

“I think people just need to be aware of it and make sure you’re keeping an eye on your kids if they’re outside. If you have pets, it’s probably a wise idea to have them on a leash or at least have them close to you. There is no saying what the fox is going to do if it is in fact sick -- which it likely is, due to its behavior. It’s just kind of being aware of what’s going on,” said Vermont Fish & Wildlife Game Warden David Lockerby.

He says it’s the second incident of a possibly rabid animal attacking people in eastern Vermont, after a Windsor couple was attacked by a rabid bobcat last month.

“I don’t know if it’s more than what is normal. This time of year -- into the spring, early part of the summer, once winter ends -- all the animals are out and about. That’s when people start to see them more, that’s when there are more interactions between humans and wildlife. So, I don’t know if there are more incidents than in the past. I think this kind of thing happens every year. I don’t see an alarming increase this year at this point,” Lockerby said.

He says if you do encounter the fox, the most important thing to do is keep your distance and contact authorities.

