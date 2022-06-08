Scott signs bill changing process for towns to leave school districts

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill that will alter the process for Vermont schools to withdraw from their districts.

Towns that want to leave their districts will have to go through a public process with input from the state board of education before holding a vote.

Starksboro is in the process of withdrawing from the Mount Abraham Union School District because some fear the town’s elementary school could close.

In April, we told you about concern over how this bill would impact towns like Starksboro in the middle of the withdrawal process. Critics say it gives too much power to the state.

In the new law, there’s a carve-out explaining that towns like Starksboro that have taken at least a first step toward withdrawing can continue under the old version of the law. They will outline their plan and receive an assessment from the state board of education about preparedness.

Herb Olson from Starksboro Save Our Schools says while he has concerns for other towns that will have to operate under the new law, he’s glad the process isn’t being altered for his community.

“Ultimately, if Starksboro believes it is in the best interests of our students, we will be allowed to proceed. So that’s a good thing,” Olson said.

Ripton, Stowe and Lincoln are other towns in different stages of the process of withdrawing, and they can continue to do so despite the new law. But going forward, any towns that wish to leave their school districts will operate under the new guidelines.

