State allocates millions for workforce and economic development

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed a comprehensive package that allocates millions to workforce...
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed a comprehensive package that allocates millions to workforce and economic development initiatives across the state. - File photo(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed a comprehensive package Wednesday that allocates millions to workforce and economic development initiatives across the state.

The $84.5 million bill was passed by the Legislature this session. It uses both state and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to address workforce shortages, and provides businesses and municipalities with funds to expand for future growth.

“Helping to extend water sewer or helping to build out a capital investment or a plant and equipment purchase, or expansion to help them recover, I think this is just unprecedented,” said Joan Goldstein, the commissioner of the Vt. Department of Economic Development.

The new funding also allocates millions to recruit new residents to the state through grants that help pay for their moving expenses. It will also be used to train workers who are already here and provide loan forgiveness in certain fields, like health care.

