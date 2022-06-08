Top 3 on 3 for Monday, June 6th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was an action packed week, from the high school playoffs to collegiate Summer League action on both the pitch and diamond. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, high school baseball playdowns from Thursday, South Burlington hosting Mt. Anthony in the 8-9 game and Evan Lamothe was charged up for this one. The Wolves starting pitcher would line the Patriots up and mow them down all afternoon. 11 strikeouts in 6 scoreless innings as South Burlington moved on with the 6-0 win.

At number two, boys ultimate playdowns last wednesday, Mill River visiting Mt. Mansfield. The Cougars would ultimately take the game, but the Minutemen had the plays of the day on back to back possessions. First it’s Connor Lopiccolo firing downfield for Tyler Corey to go up and make the grab. Then Corey’s turn with the disc, he picks out Ethan Foley an another long range bomb.

But we head to the track for number one. There were tons of phenomenal performances in the state meets this weekend, but how about St. J’s Lizzie Jones? First, the senior Hilltopper won the shot put at Saturday’s D1 meet. She was locked in a battle for the pole vault crown as well, but chipped her front tooth on the bar late in the contest. But jones wasn’t gonna let that stop her. She’d win it in a jump off to finish her high school career with a pair of individual titles and the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

