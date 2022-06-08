Advertisement

Vermont woman faces charges in fatal overdose

Tara Stone
Tara Stone(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman faces charges for a fatal dose of fentanyl.

Tara Stone, 34, is accused of conspiracy to deliver fentanyl.

Vermont State Police say Stone delivered the drug to Jamie Douglas, 24, at his Windham home the day before he died in January.

His death was ruled an accidental overdose from substances including fentanyl.

Stone is due in court next month to face charges including selling and delivering fentanyl.

Last year, Vermont set a record for overdose deaths.

It’s an issue the state has faced for years which only became worse during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Goins
Manhunt underway for Johnson shooting suspect
File photo
Burlington ferry service unlikely to return in ‘near future’
Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a crime spree that...
Can you help police identify suspect in crime spree?
Police release name of victim in Springfield homicide
Springfield residents on edge following fatal shooting
A Richford man is in serious condition after crashing his motorcycle on Route 78 in Swanton.
Richford man hospitalized following motorcycle crash

Latest News

George Goins
Police capture Johnson shooting suspect
Starksboro is in the process of withdrawing from the Mount Abraham Union School District...
Scott signs bill changing process for towns to leave school districts
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
A small whorled pogonia blooms on Winooski Valley Park District conservation land.
Vermont says threatened orchid not seen since 1902 found