Williston driving growth of Champlain Valley School District

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley School District is one of the biggest in the state, and a recent demographic study expects it to get even bigger over the next 10 years.

The district says they plan to expand the Allen Brook School in Williston, which serves pre-K to second grade, in the next few years to account for more students.

Superintendent Rene Sanchez says the increase in students is tied to new housing going up in Hinesburg, Shelburne and especially Williston.

Many people travel to Williston for shopping but it’s also home to 37% of the Champlain Valley School District’s population, according to a recent demographic study conducted by Statistical Forecasting. The study suggests that number will only increase.

“It’s going to be great because we’ll be able to add more members to our Champlain Valley School District family. So we’re excited about that piece,” Sanchez said.

The study predicts Williston will grow 15.3% by 2030. The other towns in the district aren’t projected for more than a 4% population increase in that 10-year period.

Housing plays a huge role. In Williston, the study says 753 housing units are currently planned.

Sanchez says that projected growth could translate into 60 or 70 more students going through the school system in the next five years.

“That would also mean that there’s going to be probably half of that or so would end up coming through Allen Brook,” Sanchez said.

So the district is looking to expand Allen Brook in the next few years.

“Physical size and the classroom size and the layout, as well as the secondary need for additional spaces for support staff,” Sanchez said.

The town says the growth noted in the study is right on track with a study from last year, and that when the school was built, it had plans for a future expansion.

“The town has a growth management system for adding new residential dwelling units, a target of 80 per year,” Williston Town Manager Erik Wells said.

Wells says the town has seen steady growth over the last few years but nothing that wasn’t planned for, and that they’ve allocated new resources when they’ve needed to, like adding nine firefighters this past Town Meeting Day.

“It’s trying to always work to evaluate those needs and assess them. And it’s ongoing,” Wells said.

Sanchez says the expansion of the Allen Brook School is years away, but community input will be a huge part of the process and it will go to voters in the form of a bond.

