Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After some late day sunshine on Wednesday, clouds and showers will return for Thursday. Clouds will thicken up on Wednesday night, with rain moving in from south to north by the start of the day on Thursday. Rain will fall, heavy at times on Thursday morning, and taper to showers by the afternoon under cloudy skies. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Rainfall totals will range from a quarter to an inch.

On Friday, clouds will remain along the Canadian border, with the chance of showers in our northern areas during the day. Otherwise skies will be partly sunny over the rest of the region with temperatures returning to the low to mid 70s. The weekend is looking a little nicer now with drier skies set for Saturday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Look for the chance of showers on Sunday and Monday, but most of the days will be dry.

Temperatures will begin to warm up a bit by the middle of next week. Skies will be partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will get into the mid to upper 70s.

