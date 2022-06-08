BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Hump Day, everyone! We are headed for a very nice day today after that windy, pollen-filled day on Tuesday. Rain last night washed away a lot of that pollen, and today will not be nearly as windy as it was yesterday.

The cold front that came through last night with the rain and a few embedded thunderstorms has now quickly moved off to the east. The rest of today will feature lots of sunshine.

Then get ready for more rain. Thursday could be a super soaker as a compact, but potent, low pressure system scoots through. There could be 1/2″ to 1″ of rain by the end of the day, and even more where some heavy downpours may set themselves up. Also, a rumble or two of thunder is not out of the question.

That system will move out on Friday, which is looking pretty good - just a chance for a few showers later in the afternoon up to the north.

The weekend is looking more promising with some sunshine. But a few rogue disturbances could swing through with a few showers from time to time . . . nothing major, though.

There will be a better bet for showers on Monday before it starts to dry out on Tuesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the weather patterns over the next few days, and we’ll narrow down the finer details of the weekend forecast for you as we go through the rest of the week. -Gary

