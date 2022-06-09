Advertisement

2 rescued after falling into chocolate tank at M&M factory, authorities say

Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania...
Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania after they became stuck in a chocolate tank.(WHP)
By WHP Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHP) - Authorities in Pennsylvania said firefighters rescued two people from a chocolate tank at a Mars M&M factory Thursday.

One of the people was injured seriously enough to be taken to the hospital by helicopter, with the other person also getting medical attention at a hospital.

Rescuers said they had to cut a hole in the side of the tank to get them out as crews were not able to pull the people out from the top.

According to authorities, it was not initially clear who the people were or how they fell into the tank, but their investigation continued.

The M&M facility is located in Lancaster County, not far from Hershey, which is well known for its chocolate factory.

Copyright 2022 WHP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Stone
Vermont woman faces charges in fatal overdose
Former Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise-File photo
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation
A two-car crash in Bennington left one person dead and three people injured, including a young...
1 dead, 3 injured in Bennington crash
File photo
Burlington ferry service unlikely to return in ‘near future’
Police are looking for a man they say stole two carts full of groceries from the same Shaw’s,...
Police search for man who stole groceries from Shaw’s twice

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
The HRC in Montpelier takes citizen complaints alleging violations of anti-discrimination laws.
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation - Pt. 2
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit