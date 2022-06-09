Advertisement

Assault with a firearm leads to two arrested in Brattleboro

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO / SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro police arrest two men for aggravated assault.

Police say on June 1st they responded to a hotel for a report of an assault where the victim was hit in the head with a firearm. The victim, who has not been identified, was sent to the hospital. His condition downgraded while en-route, so he was airlifted to another hospital.

Wednesday, Brattleboro Police joined Springfield Police with a search warrant in Springfield - leading to the arrest of Jonas Rogers, 41 and Jaykob Fagans, 20 both of Springfield. The victim was released from the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Several items were seized as part of the search warrant - but its not clear what. Rogers was held on bail and Fagans was released on a citation. Both of them are charged with assault.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Stone
Vermont woman faces charges in fatal overdose
File photo
Burlington ferry service unlikely to return in ‘near future’
Police are looking for a man they say stole two carts full of groceries from the same Shaw’s,...
Police search for man who stole groceries from Shaw’s twice
Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a crime spree that...
Can you help police identify suspect in crime spree?
George Goins
Police capture Johnson shooting suspect

Latest News

Missing Mt. Holly woman Ashley Brown, 38
Police looking for Mount Holly woman
Police searching for missing Mt. Holly woman
Police looking for missing Mount Holly woman
Fire in Ticonderoga
Apartment building in Ticonderoga catches fire
Man killed in New Hampshire crash
Man killed in Stewartstown, NH crash