Assault with a firearm leads to two arrested in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO / SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro police arrest two men for aggravated assault.

Police say on June 1st they responded to a hotel for a report of an assault where the victim was hit in the head with a firearm. The victim, who has not been identified, was sent to the hospital. His condition downgraded while en-route, so he was airlifted to another hospital.

Wednesday, Brattleboro Police joined Springfield Police with a search warrant in Springfield - leading to the arrest of Jonas Rogers, 41 and Jaykob Fagans, 20 both of Springfield. The victim was released from the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Several items were seized as part of the search warrant - but its not clear what. Rogers was held on bail and Fagans was released on a citation. Both of them are charged with assault.

