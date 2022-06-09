Authorities release surveillance of car being torched

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a car fire they say was intentionally set last month.

It happened around 5 a.m. on May 20th on Saint Paul Street. Surveillance footage shows a person approaching the car, pouring something onto the windshield, lighting a fire, and fleeing the scene.

Burlington and Vermont State Police want anyone with information to contact them.

