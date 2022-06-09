Burlington airport improvements expected to be complete by fall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington International Airport is making major upgrades intended to reduce delays and get travelers through security faster.

It might not look like it now, but behind barrier walls at the airport, there are nearly $20 million of improvements officials hope will streamline the process for people who use the airport.

“As long as there are enough security checks to get things moving, then I appreciate that,” said Anjie Bertramson, visiting from Washington state.

“We’re always worried about getting there on time. However, we did get there at 4 o’clock this morning so that we did get to the airport on time,” said Maggie Newmann from Colorado.

“The whole point is to alleviate some of the stresses of travel which consist of the time you wait in a line or just the general feel of the building,” said Nic Longo, the airport’s interim director.

One sneak preview we got was of the new TSA checkpoint with five lanes. It will replace two checkpoints currently located on opposite sides of the airport, something passengers say will be beneficial.

“That’s the line that you really don’t know about and that’s the one that can really hold you up. And you don’t have a ticketing counter person in front of you at that point of time to say, ‘Hey, I’m trying to get there.’ So, definitely getting through TSA and knowing there is going to be a consolidated effort to get us through faster is going to be a huge bonus for travelers,” said Dana Lawson from Washington.

Longo says as the pandemic wears on, air travel is starting to return in force. In the last 10 years, 2019 saw the highest number of passengers traveling through the airport -- 700,000 outbound customers. This year, they are on pace to reach that number again. “The leisure travel -- that’s what’s really going on out there. I’ve seen more families flying out of BTV than we’re used to and that’s fantastic,” Longo said.

Other improvements are a new plane taxiway and an expanded apron, which will allow more planes to overnight at the airport so they don’t have to fly in for early-morning flights, which will cut down on delays.

The projects are expected to be wrapped up by early fall.

Meanwhile, Longo says staffing remains a big challenge and that the TSA and all airlines are looking for workers.

