TICONDEROGA, NY. (WCAX) - Fire crews battle flames in Ticonderoga, Wednesday.

Video of the scene was sent to Channel Three of a fire at 66 Montcalm Street.

Police tell Channel Three this address is an apartment building and it is unknown if there was anybody inside or injuries.

We will keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.