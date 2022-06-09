Fatal 2-car crash in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bennington Police Department are investigating a fatal two-car crash, as well as a woman and a baby, who sustained serious injuries.

Police say it happened on Route 7 -- south of the divide. Police say a speeding car collided with another car -- running them both of the road.

Two adults and a 20-month old baby were ejected from one of the cars.

Police identified the adults as 24-year-old Sara Christian and 27-year-old Micah Christian. Sara and the baby were sent to the hospital and Micah died on the scene.

Police say none of the three had a seatbelt on. The 70-year-old driver in the other car sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed for about 5 hours as crews cleared the scene. It is still unclear which are caused the crash.

