Advertisement

Fatal 2-car crash in Bennington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Bennington Police Department are investigating a fatal two-car crash, as well as a woman and a baby, who sustained serious injuries.

Police say it happened on Route 7 -- south of the divide. Police say a speeding car collided with another car -- running them both of the road.

Two adults and a 20-month old baby were ejected from one of the cars.

Police identified the adults as 24-year-old Sara Christian and 27-year-old Micah Christian. Sara and the baby were sent to the hospital and Micah died on the scene.

Police say none of the three had a seatbelt on. The 70-year-old driver in the other car sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed for about 5 hours as crews cleared the scene. It is still unclear which are caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Stone
Vermont woman faces charges in fatal overdose
File photo
Burlington ferry service unlikely to return in ‘near future’
Police are looking for a man they say stole two carts full of groceries from the same Shaw’s,...
Police search for man who stole groceries from Shaw’s twice
Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a crime spree that...
Can you help police identify suspect in crime spree?
George Goins
Police capture Johnson shooting suspect

Latest News

Apartment in Ticonderoga. NY catches fire
Crews battle flames at Ticonderoga apartment building
Man killed in Stewartstown, New Hampshire car crash
Man killed in Stewartstown, NH crash
Missing Mt. Holly woman Ashley Brown, 38
Police looking for Mount Holly woman
Police lights
Assault with a firearm leads to two arrested in Brattleboro