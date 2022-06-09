Historic climate research happening in the Northeast Kingdom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Historic climate change research is taking place in the Northeast Kingdom.

This study is taking place across 550 acres of land on the Silvio O. Conte Wildlife Refuge in Brunswick.

Researchers say they’re looking for the best ways to protect vulnerable forests as the impacts of climate change become more apparent in our region.

“I’ll keep bringing this up; We keep losing forest land to development and forests are the best things on land for carbon and climate mitigation, so we want to keep forests forests,” said Tony D’Amato, director of forestry at the University of Vermont.

That’s why they’re is partnering with the U.S. Department of Fish & Wildlife to discover best practices for maintaining forest environments at a time when the climate is rapidly changing.

“Much of the landscape for the past 150 years have been harvested by landowners, so 90% of trees are homogenous, same species, same age class, same height….” said Steve Agius, the refuge manager.

As the forest grew back, researchers say the balsam fir, which relies on Vermont’s cold temperatures, took over.

“When we look at climate change, diversity is key,” D’Amato continued. “We want to have a diversity of plants and animals because not everything responds the same to those stressors.”

Over the past two months, researchers have strategically planted 14,000 saplings. Most are tree species native to the forest, but they’re also introducing the eastern hemlock, which is expected to thrive in warming temperatures.

However, climate change is already impacting this step of the research. Jeremy Goetz, a Dept. of Fish & Wildlife forester says the saplings rely on cool temperatures and rain. As a result, some of them died early on.

“We had multiple days of 90 degrees, which is unheard of for this ecosystem and this part of Vermont and it occured when we were planting,” Goetz explained.

In addition to creating forest diversity, the research includes monitoring areas of the forest left untouched and thinning dense tree areas.

“On the Conte refuge itself, this is the largest climate research project we have undertaken since the refuge was established in the 1990s,” Agius said.

Researchers hope they’ll be able to provide a guide for maintaining forests and important animal habitat as temperatures continue to go up.

