Johnson man pleads not guilty to shooting

HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - A Johnson man appeared in court Thursday to answer to charges that he allegedly shot his neighbor this week.

George Goins, 64, pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree attempted murder. Police say his neighbor, Alexander Harcourt, came home drunk early Tuesday and started making comments outside the apartment complex about Goins. They said that led to a fight between the men, with Goins shooting Harcourt in the neck with a handgun.

Police say Goins fled the scene and was eventually found in the Price Chopper parking lot in Burlington Wednesday. They say a search of his apartment turned up drugs and. They say police say he has a previous history of drug arrests and that the two men also had an ongoing dispute about him dealing drugs out of the apartment complex.

Goins is being held without bail. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Harcourt remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Related Stories:

Police capture Johnson shooting suspect

Manhunt underway for Johnson shooting suspect

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.