Man killed in Stewartstown, NH crash

STEWARTSTOWN, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Stewartstown, New Hampshire Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a single car accident on Route 3 North in Day Brook just before 4:00 p.m.

Police say the driver, 24-year-old Levi Brooks, of Beecher Falls, Vermont was driving north when he drifted off, hit an embankment, went airborne, and then hit several trees before landing in the water.

He was pronounced dead the at scene.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.