Man killed in Stewartstown, NH crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STEWARTSTOWN, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Stewartstown, New Hampshire Wednesday.

Police say they responded to a single car accident on Route 3 North in Day Brook just before 4:00 p.m.

Police say the driver, 24-year-old Levi Brooks, of Beecher Falls, Vermont was driving north when he drifted off, hit an embankment, went airborne, and then hit several trees before landing in the water.

He was pronounced dead the at scene.

