Man sought by NH authorities dies in crash

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man who was put on escape status from a Department of Corrections transitional housing unit was struck and killed by a car on a New Hampshire highway, state police said.

Roland Labbe, 67, was a pedestrian who was struck on the southbound Everett Turnpike on Wednesday night at Exit 6 in Nashua, police said. He died at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police are investigating the crash.

Labbe was a minimum security resident at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester, the department said. He was placed on escape status after failing to return on June 1. He had a minimum parole eligibility date of Oct. 22 on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Labbe had signed out of the house earlier that day to search for employment and was traveling by foot.

