Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

HOUSTON (Gray News) – A baby girl who went missing in 1981 after her parents were found dead in a wooded area of Houston, Texas has been located alive and well, according to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators were unable to identify the couple when they were discovered, almost two months after they were killed.

In 2021, Identifinders International used genetic genealogy to positively identify them as Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr., a couple from Florida.

They had an infant daughter named Holly Marie who was not found with the remains of the Clouses.

Family photo of Tina Gail Linn, Hollie Marie Clouse, and Harold Dean Clouse. Murdered in 1980 and discovered in early 1981, Hollie's body was never found and it is possible she is still alive. (Hand-out | Identifinders International)

Officials say Baby Holly, who is now 42 years old, has been found. She’s been notified of the identities of her biological parents and has been in contact with her extended biological family.

“We are thrilled that Holly will now have the chance to connect with her biological family who has been searching for her for so long,” said John Bischoff, vice president of the Missing Children Division at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

“We hope that this is source of encouragement for other families who have missing loved ones and reminds us all to never give up.”

According to NCMEC, Holly hopes to meet her biological family in person soon.

“Although she realizes that so many people are interested in hearing more about her and her story, she is asking for privacy at this time,” the NCMEC wrote.

No other information was released on the circumstances of Holly’s disappearance.

The Linn and Clouse families have been looking for answers as to what happened to her and the deaths of the Clouses.

The investigation into the couple’s killings is ongoing.

According to KWTX, police said Harold was beaten, bound and gagged. His wife was found strangled.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit collaborated with several agencies in different states to find Holly.

