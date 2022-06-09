Monsters roll Suns in exhibition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The win streak holds strong at nine after the Monsters dominated Pittsfield 10-0 in eight innings in an exhibition. The Futures League dubbed Wednesday a leaguewide “Celebration of Baseball,” ruling none of the games would count after a few other teams in the league played exhibitions with experimental rules earlier in the day.

Five Vermont pitchers combined for the 8-inning shutout anyway, with recent Rice grad Tanner Wolpert getting the start in his debut and Chase Carey pitching a couple innings as well.

Leading 3-0 in the 7th, the Monsters blew the game open with a five spot. BFA-St. Albans grad Colby Brouillette plugged the gap in left center to score former Burlington Seahorse Donovan Montgomery, and Andrew Kanellis delivered the big blow with a three-run shot to left.

Vermont will seek to push its official win streak into double digits on Thursday as they visit Worcester.

