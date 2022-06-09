Montpelier Police to hold town hall following school threat

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier Police are holding a virtual town hall Thursday to answer questions about the potential school threat back in May.

Earlier this week, a Montpelier High School student learned they will not have access to dangerous weapons for the next six months after a judge sign’s off on an extreme risk protection order.

Police say they removed an AR-style rifle, a handgun, hunting rifle, magazines, and ammunition from the student’s home following that threat. Those will remain in police custody during the order.

According to Montpelier Police, the virtual town hall Thursday will answer questions like what happened, what did police do and why, and go over the safety police provide to schools.

It starts at 5 p.m.

Click here to join the meeting via Zoom.

Related stories:

Judge imposes 6 month ‘extreme risk’ order for Montpelier student

Order remains for Montpelier student accused of potential threat

Juvenile charged with ‘domestic terrorism’ following Lake Region Union H.S. threat

New gun regulations considered in Vermont

Vt. GOP candidates call for metal detectors in every school

Police continue Vt. school threat investigations; Students express anxiety over Texas shooting

Police seize weapons following Montpelier school threat

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.