Advertisement

Pandemic babies developmentally behind, study says

Studies show that pandemic babies may be behind developmentally.
Studies show that pandemic babies may be behind developmentally.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New evidence shows some babies born shortly before and during the pandemic may be developmentally behind.

According to studies from the JAMA Network, there is an uptick in delays like talking, walking and interacting.

Researchers and physicians say uneven access to health and childcare, and limited exposure to the outside world are factors.

Experts have long known that 85% of brain growth happens before the age of 5.

Now, many adult caretakers face unprecedented levels of stress that can impact a child’s development.

In a handful of small studies, children born during the pandemic have scored lower for motor skills and problem-solving.

Other studies show pandemic babies vocalize less than pre-pandemic babies because of increased screen time and mask wearing.

It could be years before researchers can adequately measure whether the pandemic has a long-term effect on early childhood development.

In many cases, the lagging skills are recoverable.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Stone
Vermont woman faces charges in fatal overdose
File photo
Burlington ferry service unlikely to return in ‘near future’
Former Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise-File photo
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation
Police are looking for a man they say stole two carts full of groceries from the same Shaw’s,...
Police search for man who stole groceries from Shaw’s twice
A two-car crash in Bennington left one person dead and three people injured, including a young...
1 dead, 3 injured in Bennington crash

Latest News

A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
A popcorn shortage might be just around the corner
A Marine Corps aircraft crashed Wednesday in the Southern California desert and civilian and...
Official: 4 dead, 1 unaccounted for in Marine aircraft crash
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 9,...
House approves ‘red flag’ gun bill unlikely to pass Senate
Former Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise-File photo
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation
leise
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation