Plattsburgh Police seek surveillance footage following homicide

Plattsburgh Police are asking residents to offer up surveillance footage after a woman is found dead.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh Police are asking residents to provide surveillance footage after a woman was found dead over the weekend.

Police say Melissa Myers, 41, was found in an apartment on Boynton Avenue early Saturday morning. They are calling the death suspicious and are investigating it as a homicide.

They’re asking residents who live between Beekman Street east to Lake Champlain and Boynton Ave. south to the Saranac River to give them any footage captured of any people. The key time of interest is last Friday evening into Saturday morning.

No one has been arrested yet, but police say they are “heading in the right direction.”

A press conference is being held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

