Police find body during search for missing Vt. woman

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad end to the search for a missing Mount Holly woman.

Police say a body believed to be that of Ashley Brown, 38, was found Wednesday in the woods near Lake Ninevah during the search.

They say her death does not appear to be suspicious.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Brown had last been seen Tuesday afternoon and her car was found in the area of Lake Ninevah Road.

Related Story:

Police looking for Mount Holly woman

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.