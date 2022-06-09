Advertisement

Police find body during search for missing Vt. woman

Missing Mt. Holly woman Ashley Brown, 38
Missing Mt. Holly woman Ashley Brown, 38(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad end to the search for a missing Mount Holly woman.

Police say a body believed to be that of Ashley Brown, 38, was found Wednesday in the woods near Lake Ninevah during the search.

They say her death does not appear to be suspicious.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Brown had last been seen Tuesday afternoon and her car was found in the area of Lake Ninevah Road.

