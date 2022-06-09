Advertisement

Police looking for Mount Holly woman

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are searching for a missing Mount Holly woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police are looking for 38-year-old Ashley Brown.

Police say they found her car in the area of Lake Ninevah road -- but no sign of her.

This is not believed to be suspicious -- but Brown’s family is concerned for her wellbeing.

If you see her, you’re asked to call Vermont State Police in Rutland at (802) 773-9101.

