Shortage of CDL drivers, hitting municipal crews

File photo
File photo(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEBANON, N.H.(WCAX) - Many local town road departments are seeing the same shortage of qualified drivers as long-haul trucking and bus companies.

A commercial driver’s license, or CDL, is a requirement for many public works departments, but officials say, there are not enough qualified applicants.

“It’s been extremely difficult to try to staff those,” said Jeremy Delisle, Hartford Public Works’ interim director.

You may not realize it, but the drivers behind all those municipal dump trucks and graders have a CDL. “The lack of them is putting us behind on our roadside maintenance, our hauling hard pack to gravel roads, our ditching, and all sorts of stuff like that,” Delisle said.

Hartford Public Works is hiring. The same is true across the river in Lebanon, where big trucks sit idle due to a lack of CDL drivers. “Only six people for a 100 miles of road. That is not very many to get everything done. So, it does affect what we get done, how long it takes, and moving forward, looking down the schedule for the summer, how much we can complete,” said Everett Hammond, Lebanon Public Works’ assistant. director.

And when the snow falls in the winter, the roads must get cleared, which can mean longer routes and lots of overtime for drivers in understaffed departments. “The number of applicants you see apply are dropping steadily throughout the years,” Hammond said.

And it’s not just a local issue. The Vermont Agency of Transportation is also short-staffed. “Our two Colchester garages are experiencing a significant amount of vacancies -- upwards of 50 plus- percent,” said VTrans’ Todd Law.

New CDL regulations that went into effect this year now require CDL drivers to be trained at a certified training facility. VTrans is one of them. “We are able to provide commercial drivers licenses while you are being paid to do the job at our own facilities,” Law said. He says they are also looking to high school students to fill the staffing void through paid apprenticeships. “Over 18, we can get them their CDLs. You know, they can get their permit then work towards a commercial driver’s license and see if that is what they want to do for a career.”

Both Hartford and Lebanon are exploring the possibility of becoming a certified training facilities, But officials say in some ways it’s just an added burden to departments already struggling to keep up with their workload.

