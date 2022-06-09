Sneak peek inside new LL Bean store in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - L.L. Bean will open its new store in Williston on Friday, and we got you a sneak peek inside.

Our cameras got a look inside during a media event on Thursday.

This is the company’s first brick-and-mortar store opening of the year, and part of what they call their community investment commitment will include donating $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Burlington.

The grand opening of the new store is Friday at 9 a.m. and they will be hosting events throughout the weekend.

Our Kevin Gaiss spoke with L.L. Bean’s vice president of stores and retail, you can see that Friday on “Channel 3 This Morning.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.