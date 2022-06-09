Advertisement

South Burlington man arrested after police standoff

Justin Russell
Justin Russell(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is due in court Thursday following a standoff with police overnight.

South Burlington Police say they responded to a noise complaint around 1:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Dorset Street. They say it started as a domestic assault and that Justin Russell, 30, then locked himself in the apartment with two children, at one point threatening to harm them if police entered.

With the help of a Vermont State Police crisis negotiator, police say Russell eventually surrendered to officers around 7 a.m.

He is due in court Thursday morning to face charges.

