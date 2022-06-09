St. J boys, Stowe and Montpelier girls claim tennis titles

BURLINGTON, STOWE, and MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The St. Johnsbury boys, Stowe and Montpelier girls all claimed tennis state titles Wednesday afternoon. The Toppers earned their first crown in program history while the Raiders and Solons each took home the championship in their respective divisions for the second consecutive season.

St. J survived a battle with top seeded Burlington at Leddy to earn the boys title. The Toppers emerged victorious in three of four ten-point tiebreakers to start the match, eventually earning a 5-2 win.

Stowe similarly won at first, second, and third singles via the matchbreaker, then held on in fourth singles to seal a narrow 4-3 win over South Burlington.

The Solons once again downed Middlebury in the final, the 5-2 win delivering Montpelier its second straight championship match victory over the Tigers.

