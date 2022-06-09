Advertisement

Wells crash leaves pedestrian injured

A crash injured a pedestrian in the town of Wells Wednesday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash injured a pedestrian in the town of Wells Wednesday.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on North Street.

Vermont State Police say Valentina Cassarino, 22, of Wells, hit another car, sending it off the west side of Route 30. The car then hit a parked pickup truck, which then hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Jeffrey Davis, 52, of Wells, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his wrist and back.

Police say Cassarino wasn’t hurt, and the other driver has injuries that are not life-threatening.

