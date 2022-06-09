Wells crash leaves pedestrian injured

WELLS, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash injured a pedestrian in the town of Wells Wednesday.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on North Street.

Vermont State Police say Valentina Cassarino, 22, of Wells, hit another car, sending it off the west side of Route 30. The car then hit a parked pickup truck, which then hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Jeffrey Davis, 52, of Wells, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his wrist and back.

Police say Cassarino wasn’t hurt, and the other driver has injuries that are not life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.