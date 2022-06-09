Vermont sees gas prices over $5 a gallon

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gasoline prices continue to soar, hitting more than $5 a gallon in some parts of Vermont.

Stations along Williston and Shelburne roads in Chittenden County were showing regular gas at $5.09 on Wednesday.

According to AAA, Vermont’s average is $4.99 a gallon. That’s a few cents above the national average.

The price is highest in northern Vermont. It’s lowest in Rutland and Bennington counties.

