Vermont sees gas prices over $5 a gallon

Stations along Williston and Shelburne Roads in Chittenden County were showing gas at $5.09 Wednesday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gasoline prices continue to soar, hitting more than $5 a gallon in some parts of Vermont.

Stations along Williston and Shelburne roads in Chittenden County were showing regular gas at $5.09 on Wednesday.

According to AAA, Vermont’s average is $4.99 a gallon. That’s a few cents above the national average.

The price is highest in northern Vermont. It’s lowest in Rutland and Bennington counties.

