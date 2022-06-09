Advertisement

Vermont stocking up on COVID vaccine for young children

Vermont is stocking up on COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old in anticipation of...
Vermont is stocking up on COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old in anticipation of possible federal authorization next week. - File photo(MGN Online / SELF Magazine / CC BY 2.0)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is stocking up on COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old in anticipation of possible federal authorization next week.

The Vermont Department of Health says they have ordered 4,300 doses of Moderna and 5,600 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

The Moderna regimen requires two shots. Pfizer is three doses.

Each of those is a fraction of the strength of one dose for adults.

If the FDA and CDC sign off, vaccinations for those young children could begin as early as June 21.

Related Story:

Officials: Millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Stone
Vermont woman faces charges in fatal overdose
Former Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise-File photo
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation
A two-car crash in Bennington left one person dead and three people injured, including a young...
1 dead, 3 injured in Bennington crash
File photo
Burlington ferry service unlikely to return in ‘near future’
Police are looking for a man they say stole two carts full of groceries from the same Shaw’s,...
Police search for man who stole groceries from Shaw’s twice

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The HRC in Montpelier takes citizen complaints alleging violations of anti-discrimination laws.
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation - Pt. 2
File photo
Addressing Burlington gun violence, mayor calls on City Council to support police
SDF
Plattsburgh Police seek surveillance footage following homicide