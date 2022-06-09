Vermont stocking up on COVID vaccine for young children

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is stocking up on COVID vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old in anticipation of possible federal authorization next week.

The Vermont Department of Health says they have ordered 4,300 doses of Moderna and 5,600 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

The Moderna regimen requires two shots. Pfizer is three doses.

Each of those is a fraction of the strength of one dose for adults.

If the FDA and CDC sign off, vaccinations for those young children could begin as early as June 21.

Related Story:

Officials: Millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.