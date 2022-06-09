Advertisement

Vernal Biosciences gets $21 million for expansion

An mRNA manufacturing company is expanding thanks to $21 million dollars in private funding and investments.
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An mRNA manufacturing company is expanding thanks to $21 million in private funding and investments.

mRNA is a component found in cells that helps our bodies fight infection

Vernal Biosciences currently runs out of Colchester, and they’ll be expanding into Essex.

The new space is just off Red Pine Circle and will allow them to hire more employees.

They currently have 15 workers, but hope to hit 75 over the next two years to fill the new facility.

The funding will also help them expand into clinical manufacturing.

CEO of Vernal Christian Cobaugh says this investment digs their roots deeper into Vermont.

“This is really exciting because at the end of the day, the local ecosystem the local communities are what are really going to benefit from this, from the growth, from bringing in more business, and more revenue for the state,” said Cobaugh.

Cobaugh says he hopes Vernal is able to pull from the local colleges, universities and technical centers to fill these job openings as well as pull some great talent from out of state as well.

The rough timeline for opening the new facility is about 15 months.

