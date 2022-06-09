Vt. Free Fishing Day returns this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Anglers can fish for free without a license in Vermont’s lakes and streams during the state’s annual Free Fishing Day Saturday.

Officials say it’s a chance for new anglers, especially children, to get involved in the sport. To encourage that, the department is hosting the annual Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival, where they supply all the equipment needed to give it a try.

There was more of an interest in hunting and fishing during the pandemic and officials say they are hoping to continue that momentum.

“Some of that has continued and some of it has kind of mellowed out a little bit. But we’re hoping that a lot of people can continue to go out and fish,” said the department’s Corey Hart.

Saturday is also the start of bass season.

