Woodstock welcomes home alumni with return of parade

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - An exciting weekend of pomp and circumstance is ahead for graduates and alumni of Woodstock Union High School.

As the class of 2022 graduates, alumni will also converge to celebrate from decades past. “We are celebrating our 50th plus two. there are actually 3 classes this year that are celebrating their 50th reunion,” said Barbara Leonard, a member of the WUH class of 1970.

After two years of pandemic cancelations, Leonard and others couldn’t be more excited to be back in person. “I think what’s really special about it -- and probably has been most of the years -- is that people do get excited to come back home. And they come back home and they’re reunited with friends, classmates, family,” she said.

While it marks 50 plus two for Leonard and her classmates, the parade that everyone looks forward to is going on for 80 years. It began in 1942 as the country was in the throes of World War Two.

“The premise of starting an alumni parade -- and what they called ‘a ball’ that evening -- was more or less to raise the morale of everyone affected by the war, but especially the graduates that were getting ready to go overseas and enlisting to serve,” Leonard said.

With the war underway, rations impacted homes across the country. It was a concern whether or not it would impact turnout. “People wondered, will they be able to afford using their only three gallons of gas to come in for this special event?” Leonard said.

She says it turned out to be a rousing success and it’s been held ever since. The parade, which continues to draw alumni in from across the country, is a chance for each class to show off their creative skills by building floats to circle downtown.

“I think it must have been our 45th year when it was -- I think it was tech or inventions -- and we did a big turntable,” Leonard said.

But while bragging rights and a little bit of prize money are up for grabs, these Woodstock Wasps are looking forward to getting back together. “And that was just a comment one of my classmates made the other night. She said, ‘You know, I really miss this. I basically have no social life since the pandemic hit and it’s been really fun to get together with classmates that you might not have seen for 40 years, 50 years,’” Leonard said.

Festivities begin on Friday night with Woodstock Union High School’s graduation. There are breakfasts planned on Saturday and Sunday with the parade itself beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.

