BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After picking up between a quarter to an inch of rain in most spots on Thursday, skies are looking drier heading into the rest of the week. We’ll see lingering clouds across our northern areas on Friday with the chance of a passing shower. Most spots will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s.

The weekend will start out with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will thicken up again on Sunday with showers developing through the afternoon and evening. Highs will still manage the mid to upper 70s.

By Sunday night and Monday, showers will become more numerous as a frontal system moves through. Look for periods of rain through Monday morning with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 70s. We’ll dry on for mid week on Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures begin to warm back up again as well with highs reaching 80 by Wednesday. Our next chance of rain will be on Thursday with partly sunny skies and the chance of a few thunderstorms.

