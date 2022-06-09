Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After picking up between a quarter to an inch of rain in most spots on Thursday, skies are looking drier heading into the rest of the week. We’ll see lingering clouds across our northern areas on Friday with the chance of a passing shower. Most spots will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the low 70s.

The weekend will start out with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will thicken up again on Sunday with showers developing through the afternoon and evening. Highs will still manage the mid to upper 70s.

By Sunday night and Monday, showers will become more numerous as a frontal system moves through. Look for periods of rain through Monday morning with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 70s. We’ll dry on for mid week on Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures begin to warm back up again as well with highs reaching 80 by Wednesday. Our next chance of rain will be on Thursday with partly sunny skies and the chance of a few thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Stone
Vermont woman faces charges in fatal overdose
Former Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise-File photo
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation
A two-car crash in Bennington left one person dead and three people injured, including a young...
1 dead, 3 injured in Bennington crash
File photo
Burlington ferry service unlikely to return in ‘near future’
Police are looking for a man they say stole two carts full of groceries from the same Shaw’s,...
Police search for man who stole groceries from Shaw’s twice

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast