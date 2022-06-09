BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Thursday, everyone! Hopefully, you were able to soak up that sunshine yesterday because today you are just going to get soaked. A low pressure system will be tracking right over the northeast today with rain, on & off throughout the day The rain could come down hard & heavy at times, and there could also be a little lightning & thunder, too.

By tonight, that system will be moving out, and the rain will be tapering off to a few showers, mainly in our northern areas near the Canadian border. As the system continues to move off to the east, we’ll get the sunshine back on Friday, although there is still a slight chance for a lingering shower to the far north.

The weekend will start out nicely, as a system to our south will stay to our south with any rain. So, there will be a good deal of sunshine throughout the day. To round out the weekend, Sunday will start with some sunshine, but by later in the day, clouds will be on the increase with the chance for rain by the end of the day as a new frontal system comes in from the west. Rain showers will continue Sunday night and into Monday.

Then it will clear out again for Tuesday & Wednesday with a slow rise in the temperatures to very summerlike levels. -Gary

