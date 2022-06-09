Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast.
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Thursday, everyone! Hopefully, you were able to soak up that sunshine yesterday because today you are just going to get soaked. A low pressure system will be tracking right over the northeast today with rain, on & off throughout the day The rain could come down hard & heavy at times, and there could also be a little lightning & thunder, too.

By tonight, that system will be moving out, and the rain will be tapering off to a few showers, mainly in our northern areas near the Canadian border. As the system continues to move off to the east, we’ll get the sunshine back on Friday, although there is still a slight chance for a lingering shower to the far north.

The weekend will start out nicely, as a system to our south will stay to our south with any rain. So, there will be a good deal of sunshine throughout the day. To round out the weekend, Sunday will start with some sunshine, but by later in the day, clouds will be on the increase with the chance for rain by the end of the day as a new frontal system comes in from the west. Rain showers will continue Sunday night and into Monday.

Then it will clear out again for Tuesday & Wednesday with a slow rise in the temperatures to very summerlike levels. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tara Stone
Vermont woman faces charges in fatal overdose
File photo
Burlington ferry service unlikely to return in ‘near future’
Police are looking for a man they say stole two carts full of groceries from the same Shaw’s,...
Police search for man who stole groceries from Shaw’s twice
Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a crime spree that...
Can you help police identify suspect in crime spree?
George Goins
Police capture Johnson shooting suspect

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Wednesday Weathercast
Wednesday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast