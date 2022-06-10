Advertisement

46 frat members at UNH accused of student hazing

Police have issued arrest warrants charging 46 fraternity members at the University of New...
Police have issued arrest warrants charging 46 fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire with student hazing stemming from an event in April. - File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Police have issued arrest warrants charging 46 fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire with student hazing stemming from an event in April.

The allegations are directed at members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity’s New Hampshire Beta Chapter, Durham police said Friday in a news release.

Police said they investigated the allegations involving new members of the fraternity at the SAE chapter house on April 13. Police said they found probable cause that hazing had occurred.

The warrants were issued on June 7. Student hazing is a misdemeanor.

A UNH spokesperson said Friday the school was made aware of the incident by the fraternity’s national headquarters, and immediately notified the local police.

“We have cooperated with police throughout the investigation and the fraternity was interim suspended pending the outcome of the police investigation,” Erika Mantz said in a statement Friday. “We take any allegation of hazing very seriously, and now that the police investigation is complete, we will be initiating a formal conduct process.”

Messages seeking comment were left with the local and national fraternity organizations.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

