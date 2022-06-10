Advertisement

Algae bloom advisories lifted on New Hampshire’s Goose Pond

But recent tests show the bacteria levels in New Hampshire's Goose Pond have gone down. - File...
But recent tests show the bacteria levels in New Hampshire's Goose Pond have gone down.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s safe to swim in New Hampshire’s Goose Pond again.

We told you earlier this week that swimmers were warned about high levels of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, at the pond in the Hanover/Canaan area.

But recent tests show the bacteria levels have gone down.

The Department of Environmental Services will continue to monitor it.

Mascoma Lake in nearby Enfield also recorded high levels of blue-green algae recently, and those warnings are still in place.

Click here for the most recent beach advisories in New Hampshire.

