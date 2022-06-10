Burlington Discover Jazz Fest enjoys spectacular turnout, organizers say

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People have been discovering jazz all week long at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.

Friday night, the festival features a free concert at the waterfront with a night of music, dancing and much more.

This is the 39th annual Discover Jazz Festival.

Jay Wahl, the executive director of the Flynn, says the turnout at the festival has been nothing short of spectacular over the last week, with performances at local restaurants, City Hall Park and the waterfront.

Wahl says they’re kicking off summer on a high note.

“There’s nothing like a celebration on the waterfront to help us get out of this period of isolation we’ve been in. Just to see each other’s smiles-- there’s nothing better than that-- and music brings us all together in the most powerful of ways,” Wahl said.

This year, the theme is ancestry. They will focus on the power and healing of Black music, such as R&B and soul.

The festivities continue through the weekend. Click here for the full list of concerts and locations.

