Advertisement

Burlington girls, South Burlington boys earn Ultimate crowns

Seahorses down St. J with universal point, Wolves roll BHS boys
Seahorses down St. J with universal point, Wolves roll BHS boys
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington girls and South Burlington boys each claimed their first ever Ultimate titles Thursday evening at Middlebury Union High School.

The Seahorses rallied from a goal down in the final minute to force overtime, eventually earning the 14-13 victory as Haven Steiner hauled in the universal point on a toss from Scout Harper.

“Yeah, I knew I could catch it, but I had some slippery hands, I was a little nervous,” Steiner said. “Scout was just calling my name and I knew I could get it.”

“I think we’ve always been a second half team,” Harper said. “We’ve kind of been able to just turn it on. And, I don’t know, we kind of just do it every single time. I don’t know how, it just happens.”

The South Burlington boys avoided similar drama, jumping out to a lead and coasting to a 10-6 win over defending champion Burlington.

“We’re so amped,” said Wolves senior Botond Erdos. “I mean, this entire season has been riding on a perfect season. So, I think in total we’ve won 17 games straight, so definitely really hyped to win this. And, you know, this is team history, first-ever championship. So, really hyped about it.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car crash in Bennington left one person dead and three people injured, including a young...
1 dead, 3 injured in Bennington crash
Missing Mt. Holly woman Ashley Brown, 38
Police find body during search for missing Vt. woman
Former Vt. State Police Cpl. Andrew Leise-File photo
VSP trooper sues Human Rights Commission over smeared reputation
Justin Russell
South Burlington man arrested after police standoff
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Stewartstown.
Vermont man killed in New Hampshire crash

Latest News

Solons down Mt. Abe-Vergennes for second straight title
Montpelier repeats in D3 boys lax
Vermont downs Pittsfield 10-0 in eight innings
Monsters roll Suns in exhibition
Toppers take first crown, Raiders and Solons go back-to-back
St. J boys, Stowe and Montpelier girls claim tennis titles
Vermont rips off five runs in the first, six pitchers combine to toss no-hitter
Mountaineers dominate home opener