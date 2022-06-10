Burlington girls, South Burlington boys earn Ultimate crowns

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington girls and South Burlington boys each claimed their first ever Ultimate titles Thursday evening at Middlebury Union High School.

The Seahorses rallied from a goal down in the final minute to force overtime, eventually earning the 14-13 victory as Haven Steiner hauled in the universal point on a toss from Scout Harper.

“Yeah, I knew I could catch it, but I had some slippery hands, I was a little nervous,” Steiner said. “Scout was just calling my name and I knew I could get it.”

“I think we’ve always been a second half team,” Harper said. “We’ve kind of been able to just turn it on. And, I don’t know, we kind of just do it every single time. I don’t know how, it just happens.”

The South Burlington boys avoided similar drama, jumping out to a lead and coasting to a 10-6 win over defending champion Burlington.

“We’re so amped,” said Wolves senior Botond Erdos. “I mean, this entire season has been riding on a perfect season. So, I think in total we’ve won 17 games straight, so definitely really hyped to win this. And, you know, this is team history, first-ever championship. So, really hyped about it.”

