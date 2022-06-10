Advertisement

Burlington man caught inside stolen car

A Burlington man is on the court calendar today, after police say they found him passed out in a stolen car.
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man is on the court calendar Friday after police say they found him passed out in a stolen car.

Queen City officers arrested 28-year-old Marlon Taylor Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. on Weaver Street.

They say they found him inside one of three cars stolen from a dealership’s parking lot on Shelburne Road after the business was burglarized Thursday morning.

Taylor has been arrested in five stolen vehicle complaints in Burlington and South Burlington over the past three months.

His charges Friday include Grand Larceny.

